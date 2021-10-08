Axa S.A. Sells 9,009 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of S&P Global worth $93,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $432.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

