Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,904 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.06% of Square worth $68,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 137,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 66,071 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,237,000. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $62,204,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 92.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,388 shares of company stock valued at $120,937,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.67. The company had a trading volume of 316,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,559. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.77, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.97.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

