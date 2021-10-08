Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $52.01 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $52,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in IQVIA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Fort L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,203. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.