Axiom Investors LLC DE Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 1.8% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Baidu were worth $112,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 7.6% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.6% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 22,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58,518.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

BIDU traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.48. 171,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,247,602. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.80. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.11 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

