Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 10,325 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,021. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

