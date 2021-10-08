Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 7,385 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,830 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,974 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,409. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

