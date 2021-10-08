Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 4,193 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 239,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.