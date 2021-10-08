Bailard Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

SYK opened at $265.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.