Bailard Inc. Acquires 30,000 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Wipro by 10.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $2,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $6,551,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.