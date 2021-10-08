Bailard Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.21.

HON opened at $218.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

