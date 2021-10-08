Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $223.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $155.15 and a 12-month high of $229.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.43.

