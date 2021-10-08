Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.15.

Shares of HAS opened at $89.31 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

