Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 89,937 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 64,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

