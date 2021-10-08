Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $685,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

