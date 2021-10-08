Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $176.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.90.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

