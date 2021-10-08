Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINE. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.48 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.82 million, a PE ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

