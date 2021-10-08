Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,000 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $157.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.55.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

