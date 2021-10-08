Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $166.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $127.24 and a twelve month high of $173.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.