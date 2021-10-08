Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 391 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PZD opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

