Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Alpine Income Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 million, a PE ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

