Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NVR by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,303.00.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,869.78 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,868.01 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,077.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,944.17. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

