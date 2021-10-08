Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,287 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 77.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,287 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 129.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,867.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

