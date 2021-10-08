Bamco Inc. NY Sells 129,332 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,825,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,332 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 29.67% of Manchester United worth $194,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Manchester United by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $5,509,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 269,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,810. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $723.76 million, a P/E ratio of -112.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

