Bamco Inc. NY Sells 15,737 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 5.34% of Primerica worth $322,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.25. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,356. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

