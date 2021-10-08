Bamco Inc. NY Sells 19,311 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,311 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in DexCom were worth $169,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $79,949,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total transaction of $271,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.94. 7,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,294. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $532.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

