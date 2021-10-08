Bamco Inc. NY Sells 30,945 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 30,945 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Illumina were worth $252,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $6.22 on Friday, hitting $410.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,112. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

