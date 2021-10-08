Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) PT Raised to $21.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.80. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $248,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

