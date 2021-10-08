Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.96

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 2414628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.0928 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after buying an additional 670,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

