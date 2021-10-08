Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.78. 524,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,701,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

