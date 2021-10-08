Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 299,850 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $42.47. 333,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,483,586. The company has a market cap of $238.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

