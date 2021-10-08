Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Novartis were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. 43,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

