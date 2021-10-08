Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $901,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Diageo were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $193.51. 3,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,633. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.