Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in September

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,500 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 14,163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,541.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.