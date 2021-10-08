Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 981.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.78. 16,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,308. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

