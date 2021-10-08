Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $167,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMA traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.92. 659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,067. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $334.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

