Bank of America Lowers Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. Vertex has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 425,667 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

