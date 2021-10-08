Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. is engaged in providing banking and related financial services to individual and corporate customers. The bank’s personal banking products and services includes time deposits, education savings, current and personal call deposits, housing loans, credit cards, quasi-credit and debit cards, wealth management, general consumption, global access and funds transfer. Its corporate banking products include current, time, and contracted deposit accounts; financing services, such as transfer of receivables, account overdrafts, bill discounting and buyout of inter bank credit assets; settlement services, cash management, and bancassurance and investment banking services. In addition, the bank also provides international banking services, such as forex wealth management, document settlement, trade finance, offshore banking, and remittance and bill services. Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BCMXY stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Communications will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

