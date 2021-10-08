Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 108,058 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,058 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.91% of Primoris Services worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

