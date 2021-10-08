Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $88.62 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

