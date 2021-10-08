Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of PacWest Bancorp worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

