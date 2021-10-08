Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 48.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 421,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.9% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

