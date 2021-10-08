Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of MDU Resources Group worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

