Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 42,513 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309,418 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $37,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

