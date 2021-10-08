Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $34,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 183.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.