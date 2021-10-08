Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.85 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $34,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

