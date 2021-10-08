Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.72 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $35,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.