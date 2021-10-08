Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $37,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Inter Parfums by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

