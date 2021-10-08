Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $34,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 456,654 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 395,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

