Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,058 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

