Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 997 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

